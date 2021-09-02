WARREN, R.I. (WHDH) - Police in Warren, Rhode Island are investigating a shooting that left a firefighter and the suspected gunman dead Thursday.

First responders were called to the Italo American Club on Kelly Street where a firefighter was found dead and another was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound outside.

That victim was transported to a hospital for treatment and their condition is not known at this time.

The suspected shooter was killed was a few blocks away on Water Street after exchanging gunfire with police.

