LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to Sunny’s Car Wash on Route 1A Friday morning for a reported road rage incident.

Police say they responded around 9:30 a.m. for reports of a person being assaulted around Lynnway North at Harding Street. EMS was on scene to treat a victim as well.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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