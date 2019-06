FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rollover crash early Sunday morning in Franklin.

Crews responding to the scene found a car that went across the highway median and into a ditch.

There were no reported injuries,

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

