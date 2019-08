WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rollover crash that occurred early Saturday morning in Watertown.

Around 12:45 a.m. a truck struck a metal pole and then rolled over into a building at the Ricci’s Liquor Store on Main Street.

No word yet on any injuries.

No additional information has been released.

