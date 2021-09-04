ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation into a rollover crash in Rowley late Friday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash along Interstate 95 shortly before 9 p.m. found a truck rolled over onto its side.

Crews closed down a large stretch of the highway as they worked to clear the scene.

There has been no word on the driver’s condition.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

