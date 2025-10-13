BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Roxbury Monday afternoon.

Around 1:07 p.m., police responded to the area of 1855 Washington Street in Roxbury and found an adult victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital via Boston EMS.

At this time, no arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing. Police say Washington Street between Northampton Street and Lenox Street will be closed until further notice.

