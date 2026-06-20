BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Charlestown on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot on Hood Park Drive around 10:30 p.m. found an adult suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox