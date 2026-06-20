BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Charlestown on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot on Hood Park Drive around 10:30 p.m. found an adult suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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