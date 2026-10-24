BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester late Friday night that left a person dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 12 Beauford Lane around 10:30 p.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle, according to Boston police. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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