BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury on Thursday that left one person hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Dudley Street around 5:30 p.m. found a person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

