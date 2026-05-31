BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing in South Boston early Sunday morning that left a man hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported fight in the area of 254 West Broadway St. around 2:45 a.m. found a man suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to Boston police. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Boston police at 617-343-4742. You can also call 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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