LACONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials in New Hampshire are investigating a suspicious death in Laconia.

Police say they were called to a home on South Main Street in Laconia, New Hampshire for a welfare check Tuesday morning when they found a man dead inside.

Police say there is no known threat to the public at this time and are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. They are not releasing his name at this time.

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