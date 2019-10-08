Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of 1-year-old girl found unresponsive at NH hotel

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the “suspicious” death of a 1-year-old girl who died after being found unresponsive at a hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a little girl experiencing a medical issue at the Econo Lodge about 6 p.m. found the toddler unresponsive and assisted with transporting her to Catholic Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead, according to Manchester police.

Her death is being considered suspicious.

An autopsy to determine the girl’s cause of death was scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information should call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or the Crimeline at 624-4040.

