Police investigating Swampscott crash that left one person seriously injured

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Swampscott that left one person seriously injured on Saturday night, authorities said.

Police responding to a crash in the area of Forest and Fuller avenues around 9 p.m. found a person suffering from serious injuries, authorities said.

State police assisted at the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.

