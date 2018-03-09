Police investigating video of woman on horse inside nightclub

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WHDH) – Police are investigating a video that surfaced of a woman riding a horse inside of a Miami Beach nightclub.

Video surfaced on social media Thursday night that shows a scantily clad woman riding a white horse inside the Mokai Lounge, located at 235 23rd St. People were standing around before the horse became startled.

The horse bucked, causing the woman to fall off.

Miami Beach Police said on Twitter Friday morning that they have launched a joint investigation with Miami Beach Code Enforcement.

Last night MBPD was made aware of this incident at Mokai. We are very concerned over the allegations. As such, we have launched a joint investigation with @MiamiBeachNews Code Enforcement. https://t.co/WsSaMqrHhh — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 9, 2018

