CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Carver on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Main Street around 8 a.m. found a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole, according to Police Chief Marc Duphily, Fire Chief Craig Weston and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Chief Michael Ryan.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 56-year-old Carver woman, was transported by Carver EMS to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth where she was pronounced dead.

