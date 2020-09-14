Police investigating Westport crash that left 10-year-old girl dead, 6 people injured

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Westport that left a 10-year-old dead and six other people injured early Sunday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding a reported three-car accident on Route 88 involving several children around 2:15 a.m. found seven patients in need of medical attention, Westport police said.

The victims were rushed to Charlton, St. Anne’s, St, Luke’s, and Hasbro hospitals for a variety of injuries.

A 10-year-old girl later died at St. Anne’s Hospital and her 9-year-old sister is in serious condition, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. She is being treated at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence.

The conditions of the other patients have not been released.

A preliminary investigation determined that both cars were headed back to New Bedford after a party when the person driving a white Subaru WRX, 29-year-old New Bedford woman, made minor contact with the rear of end of a Toyota Tundra, driven by a 49-year-old female, also of New Bedford, officials said.

Both stopped in the left travel lane to assess damages, agreed to deal with it later and were about to drive away. At that time a Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by a 29-year-old Fall River man, slammed into the rear of the Subaru which then struck the Toyota, the district attorney’s office said.

The 10-year-old girl and her sister were apparently seated in the rear of the Subaru at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

