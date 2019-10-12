Police issue warning after series of assaults, robberies involving group of juveniles in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are warning pedestrians who frequent the area of Jackson Square in Jamaica Plain to exercise caution after several incidents involving a group of juveniles who have been assaulting passersby and robbing them.

In an announcement on Friday, state police confirmed they’ve responded to and investigated several incidents in recent days during which pedestrians were assaulted or robbed in the Jackson Square and Southwest Corridor areas of the neighborhood.

A preliminary investigation suggests a group of around 10 juveniles — ranging in age from elementary-school age to teenager — have assaulted passersby and stolen cellphones or other electronics from them.

In response, state police have increased patrol frequency in the area.

In a statement, police said, “Pedestrians who travel in that area are urged to be aware of their surroundings at all times and not to openly display phones or other electronics. Anyone who feels that his or her safety is threatened should call 911, as should anyone who observes suspicious people or activity.”

