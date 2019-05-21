PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A juvenile at the center of a criminal investigation allegedly made a threatening statement on Snapchat towards Portsmouth Middle School in New Hampshire.

Portsmouth police launched an investigation Monday evening after becoming aware of a picture posted on Snapchat of a stairway in the middle school with the caption, “who wants to shoot up the school tomorrow?”

Officers contacted the student and their family as school officials took administrative action.

No additional details have been provided.

