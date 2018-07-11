Police: Lancaster traffic stop uncovers kilo of cocaine, $27k

LANCASTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A New York man is facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Lancaster uncovered a kilo of cocaine and more than $27,000 in cash, state police said.

A trooper driving along I-190 southbound about 9:10 p.m. Monday initiated a traffic stop when they spotted a 2017 Toyota Camry committing a series of driving infractions, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

The driver, later identified as Felix A. Martinez-Sandez, 20, of the Bronx, was arrested on a charge of trafficking cocaine after a kilo of cocaine and more than $27,000.

Martinez-Sandez was ordered held on $100,000 bail and was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Clinton District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)