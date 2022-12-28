BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood.

Authorities could be seen working at the corner of Lee Hill Road and Washington Street on Wednesday afternoon, with multiple cruisers arriving sometime around 3 p.m. and clearing out around 6 p.m.

The focus was a unit in a nearby apartment building. Police were seen going in and out of the building throughout the afternoon.

A neighbor told 7NEWS they received a call that a friend and former coworker had died in one of the apartments.

Police have not yet commented on the cause of death.

