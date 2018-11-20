Police: Lawrence man charged with trafficking heroin after motor vehicle stop in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man is facing heroin trafficking charges after a motor vehicle stop over the weekend in Haverhill, police say.

About 6 p.m. Saturday, officers observed a Ford pickup fail to yield when it pulled out of a parking lot in the area of Lowell Avenue and then stopped the pickup after it pulled onto Route 495 North, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department.

The driver provided a valid license and was cited at the conclusion of the stop for motor vehicle violations, police say.

The passenger, later identified as Hector Roman, 35, of Lawrence, was not wearing a seat belt and initially provided the name of Fernando Morales, but was unsure of his birth year, according to police.

The information he provided did not match with registry records however a close match revealed a person with a criminal history, police say.

Police say they had Roman exit the vehicle and searched him for weapons, and during the search, a baseball sized bag of heroin was recovered.

Roman, who police say had several warrants for his arrest, was placed under arrest for the heroin and then provided his real identity.

He was charged with trafficking in heroin, warrant out of Lawrence District Court, warrant out of Woburn District Court, and warrant out of Cumberland County, Maine.

An investigation is ongoing.

