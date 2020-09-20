Police: Lincoln teen, parents likely to face criminal charges for house party that postponed school opening

LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) - A teen who hosted a party that led to Lincoln High School switching to remote-only learning is likely to face criminal charges along with his parents, officials said.

Police said the party, held earlier in the month, involved about 60 students who were not social distancing, as well as alcohol and marijuana.

Lincoln High School had planned to re-open but switched to remote learning for 14 days following the party.

