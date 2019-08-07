Police list 15 apps parents should be wary of ahead of back to school

(WHDH) — Some apps are more dangerous than others when it comes to keeping your kids safe, police say.

Ahead of back to school, a police department in Oklahoma provided a list of apps parents should warn their kids about if they want to have them on their phones.

The list apps are MeetMe, WhatsApp, Bumble, LiveMe, Ask.FM, Grindr, TikTok, Snapchat, Holla, Calculator%, Skout, Badboo, Kik, Whisper, and HotorNot.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)