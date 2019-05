FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Fall River have located a missing man who was believed to be in danger.

Kenneth Allen, 53, made threats to harm himself before disappearing from his home on Wednesday, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Police say Allen is now receiving the help he needs.

No additional information was immediately available.

