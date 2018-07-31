LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Londonderry are looking for help identifying a man accused of using a stolen credit card to purchase thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise at an Apple store in Manchester.

A 41-year-old victim told police he had his credit card stolen from a workout facility in Londonderry.

The suspect used the stolen card to buy around $4,000 worth of items at the Apple store. Surveillance footage captured the man in the store, and police are now looking to identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester Police. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

