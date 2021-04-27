DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for four men accused of attacking a victim before stealing $20 from him in Dartmouth early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported assault and unarmed robbery at Cumberland Farms on Rockdale Avenue around 12:50 a.m. spoke with a victim who said that when he exited the store, he was attacked and beaten by four men, according to Dartmouth police.

The men allegedly fled the area in a black sedan after stealing $20 from the victim.

The victim suffered a minor injury to his head but refused medical treatment, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)