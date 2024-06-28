QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police are on the lookout for a man who punched and cracked a bus window in Quincy earlier this month.

At around 5:30 p.m. on June 9, a man spit and punched the bus door window when the driver told him he could only get off at a designated bus stop, according to the MBTA Transit Police.

“Man throws a temper tantrum on #MBTA bus,” Transit Police stated in part in a post on X.

A still from the bus surveillance footage from that day shows the man with his fist against the window.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information to contact the Transit Police’s criminal investigation unit at 617-222-1050, police said.

