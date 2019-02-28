Police looking to ID ‘person of interest’ in search for woman last seen leaving Boston nightclub

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are hoping to identify a person of interest in connection with the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman who was last seen leaving a Theater District nightclub over the weekend, officials said.

The department issued a Missing Person Alert Wednesday for Jassy Correia, who was last seen getting into a vehicle early Sunday morning after leaving Venu Nightclub on Tremont Street with an unknown man.

Correia, who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, was wearing an orange jumpsuit and a jean jacket with red lips and pink wings on the back.

Investigators released surveillance images of a red Nissan Altima at the intersection of Tremont and Herald streets.

They also released a surveillance recording of a person of interest.

Correia’s father, Joaquin Correia, is desperate to find his daughter.

“I believe she’s alive, she has life,” he said through tears. “I hope nothing happened to my daughter.”

Correia’s cousin, Katia Depina, says it isn’t like her to ignore calls and texts, especially considering she has a 2-year-old daughter.

“They’re close,” Depina said about Correia and her daughter. “She has her daughter every day. They’re very close.”

Family and friends held a vigil outside the nightclub, leaving posters behind and hoping someone will have information that will help bring their loved one home.

“I’m trying to be very positive and optimistic,” Depina said. “I’m hoping that she’s somewhere and that she’s alive.”

Anyone with information about Correia, the person of interest, or the vehicle is asked to call police at 617-343-4275.

Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

