BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a woman in connection with an assault and battery, as well as a shoplifting incident, that occurred at the CVS Pharmacy on Boylston Street on Thursday.

Officers responding to an assault and battery around 5:15 p.m. learned a woman had entered the store, taken merchandise, and physically assaulted a security employee before exiting past all points of sale

The suspect is described as a Black female, approximately in her 30s, last seen wearing a red jacket and white shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-494-TIPS (8477).

