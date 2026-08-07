BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a man they say broke into two occupied homes in Jamaica Plain.

Officers responding to a reported break-in on Heath Street around 6:50 a.m. spoke with a victim who said a man they didn’t know had just climbed through his bedroom window while he was sleeping and tried to pull off their blanket before running back through the same window, according to Boston police.

The victim described the suspect as a Black male in his late teens or early 20s with a slim build and short hair.

The investigation revealed a similar incident early Sunday morning, when a woman reported someone broke into her apartment while she was asleep and put her pet inside her bedroom and closed the door. She also said she found the man standing in her bathroom, and he fled using the fire escape after stealing her laptop, Kindle, and purse.

The victim described the suspect as a Black male in his 20s wearing a dark-colored shirt and dark-colored jeans.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District E-13 (Jamaica Plain) Detectives at (617) 343-5628.

Community members wishing to provide information anonymously may do so by phone: 1-800-494-TIPS or by text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

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