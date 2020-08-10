Police looking to identify 2 kids after swastika drawn on Littleton school property

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are looking to identify two kids after a swastika and other explicit images were found painted on a Littleton school building Monday.

Officers were called to the Shaker Lane School around 7:30 a.m. after an employee found the image painted on the side of the building.

The responding officer said that swastika was accompanied by some racist imagery and phrases, as well as other explicit images.

“This type of behavior is unacceptable and we are committed to doing everything in our power to identify those responsible and hold them accountable for their actions,” Chief Pinard said.

Anyone who believes they have information about this incident is asked to contact Littleton Police at 978-952-2300.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)