EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are looking to identify a robbery suspect who took a cash register from a store in Everett on Tuesday.
The suspect grabbed the register off the counter of Lucky Mart on Route 16 around 5:30 p.m., according to Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie.
Anyone who knows the suspect or has additional information is asked to call Everett police at 617-394-2461 or 617-389-2120.
