EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are looking to identify a robbery suspect who took a cash register from a store in Everett on Tuesday.

The suspect grabbed the register off the counter of Lucky Mart on Route 16 around 5:30 p.m., according to Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie.

Anyone who knows the suspect or has additional information is asked to call Everett police at 617-394-2461 or 617-389-2120.

@everettpolicema is looking to identify this individual in connection with a robbery on 11/30 at 530 pm at the Lucky Mart on Rt 16 where he took the cash register from the counter. If you know this individual or have information please call EPD CIU @ 617-394-2461 or 617-389-2120 pic.twitter.com/8moJDoV8Zy — Chief Steve Mazzie (@ChiefMazzie) December 1, 2021

