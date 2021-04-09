Police: LSD, cocaine, marijuana and other drugs found at Westford man’s house

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Westford man is facing numerous drug trafficking charges after police allegedly found LSD, cocaine and marijuana out of his house, officials said Friday.

After receiving tips that a man was dealing drugs out of a Cold Spring Road home in March, police investigated and obtained a search warrant for the home, officials said. After searching the home and a car that allegedly belonged to the resident, police allegedly found four pounds of marijuana, 770 tabs of LSD, 109 grams of cocaine, six bottles of methamphetamine pills, one gun and numerous other drugs.

Mark Timothy Garcia, 34, was charged with trafficking over 100 grams of cocaine, trafficking over 200 grams of Methamphetamine, possession of a firearm without a license, possession with intent to distribute a Class A substance, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance, possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance, possession with Intent to distribute a Class D substance, possession of ammunition without a license and using a firearm while committing a felony. He was held under house arrest until his next court date of April 12.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)