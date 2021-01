BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rideshare carjacking in Boston Monday, officials said.

A Lyft driver reported being assaulted on Orton Marotta Way shortly after 5 p.m., police said. The driver said several people showed him a weapon and took his silver Kia.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating.

