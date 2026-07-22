BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was found suffering from severe trauma on Boston Common Wednesday morning, according to Boston police.

Boston police responded to the area of Boylston Street and Tremont Street at approximately 5:15 a.m. where they found “an adult male suffering from trauma to his body.” The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

An adult male has been arrested in connection with the investigation. Police have not yet released his identity.

People who frequent the area said they were shocked to witness such a gruesome scene during their morning commute.

“I think it’s absolutely terrible and my heart goes out to the family,” one woman said. “I’m getting emotional right now and I don’t know the family.”

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn is also raising concern about what he believes is a troubling trend in the area.

“Just over the last three weeks, there were five people shot during three different incidents. And they were all in and around this immediate area, including three people shot right down here on Tremont Street. This is the sixth violent incident in three weeks,” Flynn said.

Part of Boston Common and part of Boylston Station were shut down for hours while police combed the area for evidence, but both have since reopened.

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