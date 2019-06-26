Police: Malnourished puppy rescued from Malden house of squalor

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Malden are looking for the owner of a house where a 3-month-old puppy was found living in squalor Wednesday night.

Officers conducting a well-being check at 349 Medford Street around 10 p.m. found the house to be in total disarray and a pit bull puppy in the basement that is said to be in poor condition.

“On a scale of one to five, as far as it’s physical condition, with five being the worst, this dog was a five,” Captain Glenn Cronin said.

The officer continued, saying they found the dog inside a cage with feces that had been there for months.

“There was probably two, three, four weeks worth of feces in the cage,” he said.

The owner of the dog. whose name was not released, will face animal cruelty charges.

Police and animal control are on scene investigating.

The dog is being treated at a facility and is expected to survive, according to Kevin Alkins of Malden Animal Control.

There is no additional information at this time.

