Police: Man accused of killing wife in Marshfield captured in Whitman

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of killing his wife in Marshfield Monday night was captured in Whitman after nearly 24 hours on the run and is now facing a murder charge, authorities said.

Allen Warner, 47, who is suspected of causing the death of 48-year-old Shana Warner, was taken into custody around 1 p.m. on Tuesday after he was caught driving a stolen flatbed tow truck near Industrial Way, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Marshfield Police Department, where he was booked on a murder charge.

Marshfield police issued an active shooter alert Monday after Warner allegedly chased his estranged wife in his car before pulling a gun and fatally shooting her on Route 3A near Main Street around 6 p.m.

Her gray SUV ended up in the grass along the side of the road but Allen Warner took off, according to Cruz.

Paramedics transported Shana Warner to South Shore Hospital after she dialed 911, Cruz said. She was later pronounced dead just before 6:45 p.m.

Police immediately launched a massive manhunt and ordered residents to shelter in place.

Shana Warner’s family told 7News that she was planning to marry another man once her divorce was finalized.

Officials said Allen Warner is known to other police departments but has only had one interaction with Marshfield officers. They believe he may be have been stalking the victim.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious man on School Street last week determined it was Warner, who was wearing a camouflage rain jacket, police said. He allegedly stated he was out collecting cans.

Police are still searching for the gray Toyota Corolla that Allen Warner drove away in on Monday night.

He is slated to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Plymouth District Court.

