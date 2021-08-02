LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing assault and battery charges after allegedly driving his Jeep into a state trooper in Lynn Sunday, officials said.

A trooper responding to a noise complaint on the Lynnway at 2 a.m. was struck by a person driving a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Later that day, police saw a car matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle on the American Legion Highway in Boston and arrested the driver.

Wilmer Arias-Cespedes, 19, of Mattapan, was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, failing to stop for police and speeding. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday at Lynn District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)