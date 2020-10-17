Police: Man arrested after firing shots in NH Market Basket parking lot

LEE, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire shopping center was locked down after a man allegedly fired a dozen shots into the air outside a Market Basket before being taken into custody Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a man with a gun at the Lee Market Basket were told the man had fired 12 shots and was acting erratically, police said. The man allegedly refused to listen to police demanding he put down the gun.

Managers at other businesses locked their stores and barricaded their windows after calls from reverse 911 dispatchers and after a SWAT team came to the scene, the man surrendered, police said.

“In this case it worked out, a textbook great ending,” said Lt. Donald Laliberte. “No one was hurt, not even the male.”

The 27-year-old man from Bar Harbor, Maine, was taken into custody, police said. No charges have yet been filed.

