Police: Man arrested after leading troopers on car chase from Braintree to Cape Cod

A Boston man is facing negligent driving charges after state police say he led troopers on a chase through several Massachusetts communities Sunday morning. Troopers on Route 228 joined Braintree police and state environmental police around 7:45 a.m. law enforcement officers chased a driver in a black Honda Odyssey who didn’t have permission to use the vehicle, state police said. When troopers tried to use a tire deflation device near the intersection of Route 228 and Route 3 in Norwell, they said the driver, later identified as Jermaine Omoregie, 30, swerved into oncoming traffic and struck another car before driving through a parking lot and heading south on Route 3.

YARMOUTH, MASS.

Omoregie was followed by a state police Air Wing until he crossed the Sagamore Bridge and then troopers were able to stop the vehicle with a tire deflation device on Route 6 in Yarmouth.

Omoregie and his 17-year-old passenger were both taken into custody.

Omoregie was arrested on charges of negligent driving, failure to stop for police, driving without a license, and using a vehicle without permission.

