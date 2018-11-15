Police: Man arrested after robbery at Manchester, NH store

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire man is in custody after police say he robbed a Manchester store Thursday.

Officers responding to Uncle Bob’s Market in the area of 435 Kelley St. about 6:41 p.m. for reports of a robbery say the caller indicated that a subject came in and grabbed money out of the cash register while it was open during a transaction, asked for the money, and fled on foot, according to Manchester police.

Police say the caller reported that the subject then reached over and grabbed an undetermined amount of money from the cash register drawer and fled.

There was no mention of any weapon nor was one brandished, according to police.

The subject fled the scene, but police later caught up with him and took him into custody.

Ernie Roig, 30, was charged with robbery, possession of a controlled drug, and falsifying physical evidence, police say.

Roig will be arraigned Friday at Hillsborough North Superior Court.

The investigation is ongoing.

