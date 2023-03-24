ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested Wednesday night in connection with hateful graffiti found at a Bluebikes station in Arlington, according to police.

Police say Albert Silva, 65, of Arlington is charged with four counts of Malicious Destruction of Property over $1,200. He was arraigned Thursday in Cambridge District Court.

On Wednesday around 10:45 p.m., police say an officer was conducting a directed patrol in the area of Scannell Field where a Bluebikes station has been vandalized with homophobic graffiti multiple times over the past month.

While conducting a check of the area, the officer observed a vehicle parked next to the Bluebike station and a male, later identified as Silva standing near the car.

As the officer approached, the man got back into the vehicle and drove away. The officer noticed graffiti written in red marker on the Bluebikes station and followed the vehicle, which turned into an apartment complex a short distance away.

As part of their investigation, officers went back to the Bluebikes station and located additional graffiti on two pillars and a sign at the station.

Police say a subsequent investigation revealed that Silva was the person responsible for the graffiti. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Arlington Police Department for booking.

“I commend the officers involved in this case for their diligence in investigating suspicious activity,” Chief Julie Flaherty said in a statement. “We want everyone in Arlington to feel that they are respected, accepted and welcomed. We do not tolerate hateful, discriminatory incidents in our community, and anyone found responsible for such acts will be held accountable. We are grateful for our partnerships with Arlington’s Health and Human Services, The Arlington Rainbow Commission and the Arlington Human Rights Commission who have been working with us to raise awareness around hateful acts.”

