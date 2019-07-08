Police: Man arrested on weapons charges after traffic stop uncovers 2 loaded guns

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing weapons charges after police say two loaded guns were found during a traffic stop in Dorchester on Sunday.

Officers patrolling the area of 158 Harvard St. about 4 p.m. stopped a vehicle for having a broken brake light and arrested the driver, later identified as Thomas Searcy, 23, after finding a Taurus PT 738 .380 and a Titan .25-caliber handgun in the vehicle, according to Boston police.

Searcy, who is known to police from prior encounters, is expected to be arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

