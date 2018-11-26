Police: Man blew through several red lights during slow-speed chase in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mansfield man was arrested Monday after police say he swerved through traffic and blew through several red lights while leading police on a slow-speed chase in West Bridgewater.

Officers responding to a report of an erratic driver on Route 106 about 2 p.m. observed a Black Toyota Avalon run a red light near the town’s Market Basket, prompting them to engage their emergency lights, according to the West Bridgewater Police Department.

The suspect, later identified as 60-year-old Tyrone Guichard, ignored officers as they tried to pull him over and continued driving at “very slow speeds,” police said.

Guichard allegedly passed through two more intersections, ignoring red lights each time.

He later pulled over when officers deployed tire deflation devices along East Center Street but police said he had to be ordered out of the vehicle.

Several small plastic bags of a “whitish-brown powder” were said to be found in Guichard’s car.

He was arrested and charged with failure to stop for a traffic light, failure to stop for a police officer, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a class A substance, marked lane violations and OUI drugs.

It’s not clear if a court date has been set.

