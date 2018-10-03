Police: Man breaks into ex-girlfriend’s Billerica home, attacks new boyfriend with crucifix

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wilmington man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s Billerica home and attacking her with a hammer and her new boyfriend with a wooden crucifix has been ordered held without bail.

Torrey Smith, 39, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday in Lowell District Court to charges of kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, vandalism, witness intimidation and mayhem.

Smith was captured during a motor vehicle stop around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on felony arrest warrants in connection with an incident on Aug. 22 in which he forced entry into the woman’s residence, and assaulted her and an acquaintance, according to the Billerica Police Department.

During the break-in, prosecutors say Smith ripped a wooden crucifix off of a wall and attacked his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, leaving him with a partially torn nostril. Smith later fled the home, sparking a weekslong search.

An officer who conducted the motor vehicle stop on Boston Road in Billerica found Smith riding as a passenger in the car. He initially provided the officer with a fictitious identity before being taken into custody, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

Smith is due back in court next week for a dangerousness hearing.

