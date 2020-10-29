WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man caught with heroin inside his car told officers he was birdwatching in Wareham on Oct. 15, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious car on Flint Street around 5:30 p.m. spoke with 29-year-old Ryan Lenihan, of Bourne, who claimed to be birdwatching, according to Wareham police.

They reportedly spotted drug paraphernalia and suspect heroin in the car.

Officers placed Lenihan under arrest for possession of a Class A drug.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)