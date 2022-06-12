NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A man is facing assault charges after allegedly shooting another man at a Nashua restaurant Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot at Casa Vieja Mexican Grill on Main Street at 1 a.m. found a man with a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

After investigating, police arrested Andrew Lennartson, 25, on a charge of first degree assault. Lennartson was held without bail pending arraignment at Hillsborough County Superior Court on Monday.

