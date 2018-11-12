Police: Man delivering appliance seriously injured after pickup truck hits him in Woburn

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man delivering an appliance to a home in Woburn Monday morning was seriously hurt after a pickup truck hit him, police said.

Officers responding to the area of School Street and Van Norden Road just before 8 a.m. found a man who had been struck when a pickup truck rear-ended his parked delivery truck, according to police.

The man, whose name was not made public, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Neighborhood resident Lance Johnson said he heard the crash and rushed to call 911.

“I ran back in to call 911 once I saw the body or the legs,” he said. “I ran back out and by that time there were about eight people there.”

The driver of the pickup truck, who remained at the scene, told Johnson that he was blinded by the sun.

“He said he was blinded by the sun. This street is notorious to have sun glare in your eyes when you’re heading east,” he said.

The street was closed for several hours but it has since reopened.

The driver is cooperating with investigators, police said. Charges have not been filed.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)