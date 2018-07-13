Police: Man dies after being pulled from water off Cape Cod

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man died Thursday after being pulled from the water in Bourne, police said.

Bourne police and fire crews responding about 5:20 p.m. to a report of a swimmer in distress in the waters off 379 Circuit Ave. found a bystander who had pulled a man in his 50s from the water and was administering CPR, according to the Bourne Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

George Williams, of Weymouth, told 7News he raced into the water, pulled the man to shore, and began performing CPR until emergency crews arrived.

Williams says he heard a young girl calling out desperate for help before he jumped into the water to try and save the man.

“There were people running towards the water. We didn’t’ know what was happening,” he said. “The little kids were screaming. Their father was in the water.”

Although the incident remains under investigation, police say they do not suspect foul play.

