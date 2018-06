BOSTON (WHDH) - A man died in Dorchester overnight after police say he was shot in the head.

Responding officers found the man, who has not been identified, in a car on Claybourne Street before midnight.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This marks the 24th homicide in the city this year.

